MLI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.85, changing hands as high as $78.63 per share. Mueller Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.53 per share, with $96.8145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.05.

