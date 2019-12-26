MLHR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Miller (Herman) Inc (Symbol: MLHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.27, changing hands as low as $41.74 per share. Miller (Herman) Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLHR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.2692 per share, with $49.8749 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.77.

