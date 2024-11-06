MLG Oz Secures Shareholder Support for Expansion Plans

MLG Oz Ltd (AU:MLG) has released an update.

MLG Oz Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting, including a special resolution for a 10% Placement Facility, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, based in Kalgoorlie, provides a comprehensive range of services to mining operations across Western Australia and the Northern Territory. This strategic move is expected to enhance MLG’s capacity to deliver integrated mine site services, crucial for its expansive operations in the mining sector.

