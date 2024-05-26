News & Insights

MLG Oz Secures Key Contracts with Red 5

May 26, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

MLG Oz Ltd (AU:MLG) has released an update.

MLG Oz Limited has secured two major contracts with Red 5 Limited to provide bulk material haulage, site services, and access to construction grade aggregate from the KOTH mine. These contracts, which extend their partnership that began in 2017, will run for two years starting May 1, 2024, reinforcing MLG’s commitment to supporting the growing mining operations in the Leonora region.

