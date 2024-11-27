MLG Oz Secures Five-Year Contract with Evolution Mining

MLG Oz Ltd (AU:MLG) has released an update.

MLG Oz Ltd has secured a five-year contract with Evolution Mining to continue providing integrated mining services at the Mungari Gold Operations in Western Australia. This partnership, expected to boost MLG’s annual revenue from $25 million to $32 million starting in FY2026, highlights MLG’s role in supporting Evolution’s expansion plans. The agreement strengthens MLG’s position as a key player in the region’s mining sector.

