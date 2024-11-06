News & Insights

MLG Oz Ltd Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

November 06, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

MLG Oz Ltd (AU:MLG) has released an update.

MLG Oz Ltd has announced the issuance of over 1 million unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategic internal rewards plan. Investors may find this move indicative of MLG Oz Ltd’s focus on employee retention and motivation.

