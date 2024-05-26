MLG Oz Boosts Mining Services with Red 5

Red 5 Limited (AU:RED) has released an update.

MLG Oz Limited has solidified its partnership with Red 5 Limited by signing two new contracts to extend services for the King of the Hills and Darlot gold mines. The agreements, which include bulk haulage, site services, and a crushing and screening offtake for construction materials, span a two-year term starting from May 2024. This expansion strengthens MLG’s regional footprint and supports Red 5’s strategic initiatives in the Leonora mineral region.

