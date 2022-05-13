MLB Seeks to Hit a Home Run in the Metaverse With New NFT Deal

Major League Baseball has signed a deal with Sorare, a start-up based in Paris to operate a fantasy game built around collectible NFTs featuring major players. The tokens that players can acquire will have different values based on their rarity, and will gain points as the players featured on them perform well in games. With this next step further into the Metaverse, MLB seems to be committing to this brave new frontier in a big way, and MLB, Sorare, and baseball fans could all score from it.

MLB in the Metaverse

Major League Baseball has made strides into the Metaverse before. Through its partnership with Candy Digital, MLB has begun producing non-fungible token baseball cards, a digital version of classic, physical sports collectibles that live on the blockchain. With this new fantasy game coming soon to the Metaverse, baseball fans are more incentivized than ever to get involved in the world of the Metaverse. Other major sports media associations, including the NBA and NFL, are taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the Metaverse. Sports fans of all kinds could find themselves getting the chance to make sports history inside the Metaverse as it grows to encompass a whole new world of sports fandom.

A whole new game

MLB is not the first sports league to begin investing in NFTs as the future of fantasy sports. Other popular fantasy sports enterprises have begun to incorporate NFTs in their lineups, including popular fantasy platform DraftKings, which is currently working to create a Metaverse fantasy football game of its own. With many NFT-based games already alive in the Metaverse, those who have never experienced the Metaverse’s offerings could be drawn to investigate now that their favorite pastimes are migrating to this new virtual world. Many Metaverse-centric games have seen success already, but with the inclusion of fan-favorite experiences like fantasy sports, a genre of games where players can win rewards with real-world value is likely to boom as sports fans flock to the next generation of fantasy.

The bottom line

With America’s favorite pastime leaning more heavily into the Metaverse, fans are given reason to follow. Only by engaging in the Metaverse can fans win NFT baseball cards, which could one day exceed the astronomical values of physical collectibles, while never deteriorating in value because they cannot deteriorate physically. This new endeavor into fantasy baseball has the potential to revolutionize fantasy sports and involve more users in the wide world of the Metaverse. Fans should choose their teams and players wisely, as the rewards could prove to be very valuable.

