MLB pushes bankrupt broadcaster to ditch or commit to 2024 TV deals

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball on Wednesday pushed a bankrupt sports broadcaster to cancel or clearly commit to five teams' TV broadcast contracts, saying the teams can't plan for the 2024 season without clarity on their TV contracts.

MLB asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Houston, Texas to force Diamond Sports Group to make a clear decision on whether it will broadcast 2024 games for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers.

MLB asked the court to compel a contract decision late Wednesday, along with a separate filing opposing Diamond's request for more time to file a restructuring plan with the court.

MLB warned that the league could find itself scrambling to broadcast games for multiple teams next year, as it did this year for the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

"At the moment, MLB and the Clubs can only guess which Clubs the Debtors may continue to support and which may be left without a telecast partner," MLB said

MLB's demand focused on the five teams that have broadcast contracts with Diamond alone, rather than contracts that involve joint ventures between Diamond and other companies that are not bankrupt.

Diamond, which broadcasts nearly half of all NBA, NHL and MLB games on its "Bally Sports" branded channels, filed for bankruptcy protection in March, saying it was caught between expensive broadcast rights agreements and sports viewers' cord-cutting habits.

The company, which is a subsidiary of The Sinclair Broadcast GroupSBGI.O, has sought to use its bankruptcy to cut $8 billion in debt, renegotiate its MLB contracts, and pursue a fraud lawsuit against its parent company.

Sinclair has said that Diamond's fraud claims are without merit.

Diamond Sports said in a Thursday statement that MLB's latest court filings are "misguided" and that it had made all required payments for TV rights under its existing MLB contracts. Diamond said it is making significant progress on a complex, multi-billion-dollar restructuring.

MLB argued in court documents that Diamond, which has been bankrupt for seven months, has shown "zero evidence" that it is capable of fixing its ailing business. Giving the company more time to propose a bankruptcy plan would just keep teams in limbo when they should be planning for next year, MLB said.

Diamond Sports' contracts generally do not include the television rights to MLB playoff games, which are instead broadcast on national TV channels like Fox, ESPN, and TBS.

The case is In Re Diamond Sports Group LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 23-90116

For Diamond Sports Group: Jonathan Hurwitz of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; John Higgins of Porter Hedges; Andrew Silfen of ArentFox Schiff; among others.

For MLB and the five teams: James Bromley and Alexa Kranzley of Sullivan & Cromwell; Trey Wood and Mark Dendinger of Bracewell; Oliver Zeltner of Jones Day; among others.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

