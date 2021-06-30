Cryptocurrencies

MLB Launches Debut NFT of Lou Gehrig’s ‘Luckiest Man’ Speech

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

Major League Baseball (MLB) has launched its first officially licensed non-fungible token (NFT), commemorating Lou Gehrig’s historic “Luckiest Man” speech in 1939.

  • The auction for the NFT commences July 4, the 82nd anniversary of the speech delivered by the Hall of Fame first baseman marking his retirement after being diagnosed with ALS. It will last until 7 p.m. ET July 8.
  • The NFT features video excerpts from the speech and a three-dimension bust of Gehrig in an iron finish, in keeping with his nickname “Iron Horse.”
  • Also on offer are 100 NFTs of the bust in bronze with audio from the speech playing in the background.
  • Proceeds from the sales will go toward ALS charities, including the Lou Gehrig Trust.
  • MLB built its new NFT ecosystem in partnership with Galaxy Digital-backed Candy Digital.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt

    Tellimer Group Founder and CEO Duncan Wales discusses the changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular