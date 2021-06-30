MLB Launches Debut NFT of Lou Gehrig’s ‘Luckiest Man’ Speech
Major League Baseball (MLB) has launched its first officially licensed non-fungible token (NFT), commemorating Lou Gehrig’s historic “Luckiest Man” speech in 1939.
- The auction for the NFT commences July 4, the 82nd anniversary of the speech delivered by the Hall of Fame first baseman marking his retirement after being diagnosed with ALS. It will last until 7 p.m. ET July 8.
- The NFT features video excerpts from the speech and a three-dimension bust of Gehrig in an iron finish, in keeping with his nickname “Iron Horse.”
- Also on offer are 100 NFTs of the bust in bronze with audio from the speech playing in the background.
- Proceeds from the sales will go toward ALS charities, including the Lou Gehrig Trust.
- MLB built its new NFT ecosystem in partnership with Galaxy Digital-backed Candy Digital.
