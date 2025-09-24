MKTX Unveils Axess IQ Connect to Modernize Fixed-Income Trading

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX has launched Axess IQ Connect, a new mobile-friendly solution designed especially for private banks and wealth managers. This lightweight web-based application is designed to keep client advisors in touch with their trading desks, offering real-time access to essential bond market insights.

This cutting-edge tool enhances the capabilities of the Axess IQ platform, providing financial advisors with the ability to access crucial fixed-income data anytime, anywhere. This app is crafted to simplify workflows and provide client advisors with transparent and direct access to live market insights. This includes top-notch liquidity data and bond pricing, powered by MKTX's AI-driven CP+ engine, and accessible directly from any device.

The platform gets even better with features like interactive watchlists and optional order management tools. These additions make it easier for advisors to submit client trades and keep track of execution from beginning to end. This functionality aims to improve efficiency and speed, boost transparency, and give advisors the power to react swiftly to the ever-changing market landscape.

The introduction of Axess IQ Connect marks a significant move to strengthen its ties with private banks and wealth managers, client segments that have traditionally depended on slower, relationship-focused methods for fixed-income trading. By incorporating mobility and real-time transparency, MKTX makes things easier while transforming the way advisors engage with bond markets.

If this solution gains widespread acceptance, it could lead to increased liquidity on the platform and a boost in recurring revenue streams for MKTX in the long run, along with high trading volumes. In the first half of 2025, the company reported 5% year-over-year growth in revenues along with a 13% rise in total credit trading volume.

MKTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, MarketAxess’ shares have declined 29.6% against the industry’s growth of 52.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MKTX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MKTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

