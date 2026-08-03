MKTX Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Emerging Markets Volumes

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.95, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. However, the bottom line decreased 2.5% year over year.

Total revenues were $218.4 million, which fell 0.5% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 0.5%.

The quarterly results were aided by solid growth in emerging markets and Eurobonds trading volumes. Increased information services, technology services and post-trade services revenues also contributed to the upside. The gains were partly offset by higher expenses and lower commission revenues, along with weaker high-grade and high-yield trading volumes.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Quote

MarketAxess’ Quarterly Operational Update

Commission revenues declined 3% year over year to $186.9 million. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.9 million and our estimate of $196.2 million. Information services revenues of $16.1 million grew 23% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark of $14.1 million and our estimate of $13.2 million. Post-trade services revenues increased 5% year over year to $11.6 million, while technology services revenues rose 8% to $3.8 million.

Total expenses were $128.5 million, which rose 1% year over year in the quarter due to higher technology and communications costs, professional and consulting fees, and marketing and advertising. The metric was lower than our estimate of $138.3 million.

MarketAxess’ net income fell 4% year over year to $68.3 million but came in higher than our estimate of $67.1 million. The net income margin of 31.3% deteriorated 110 basis points year over year.

MarketAxess’ Trading Volumes

The high-grade trading volume of MarketAxess was $461.1 billion in the second quarter, which declined 4% year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $473.4 billion. The ADV of the same product category totaled $7.4 million, which fell 4% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.6 million.

High-yield trading volume of $96.7 billion fell 8% year over year, while ADV declined 8% to $1.6 billion. Other credit trading volume rose 2% year over year to $40.7 billion, whereas ADV for the same product category increased 2% to $657 million.

Trading volume and ADV of emerging markets rose 12% each on a year-over-year basis to $279 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively. The Eurobonds’ trading volume rose 2% and ADV improved 1% on a year-over-year basis.

The total credit trading volume of $1 trillion rose 1% year over year. Total credit ADV inched up 0.3% to $16.9 billion. Total rates’ trading volume and ADV of this product category each declined 19% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess’ Balance Sheet (As of June 30, 2026)

MarketAxess exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $245.8 million, which fell from the 2025-end level of $519.7 million. Total assets of $2.4 billion rose 25.2% from the figure at 2025-end.

The company had $112 million in outstanding borrowings under its credit facility at the end of the second quarter. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.2 billion rose 8.1% from the 2025-end level.

MarketAxess’ Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities was $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with $103.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The free cash flow declined 21.3% year over year to $88.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

MarketAxess’ Capital Deployment Update

As of July 29, 2026, $205 million remained available under the board-authorized share repurchase program.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents per share, which will be paid out on Sept. 2, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of Aug. 19.

MKTX has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

MKTX’s Zacks Rank

MKTX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Here are some stocks from the broader finance space that have also reported their quarterly results: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, Aon plc AON and The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG. Here's how they have performed:

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. Total operating revenues declined 6.7% year over year to $2.64 billion. The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, RNR’s upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in the Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

Aon reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line advanced 9% year over year. Total revenues of $4.2 billion grew 2% year over year. AON’s quarterly results were supported by strong organic revenue growth, healthy client retention, operating margin expansion and disciplined execution. Solid performance across the Commercial Risk, Reinsurance and Health Solutions businesses was partly offset by weakness in Wealth Solutions.

Hartford delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $3.42, up 6% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 by 9.6%. Revenues came in at $5.23 billion, which improved 6.8% year over year. HIG’s quarterly results benefited from higher investment income, premium growth in Business Insurance and improving Personal Insurance profitability. Strong new business expansion in Small Business and favorable pricing trends supported results. However, the upside was partly offset by an increased expense level, higher catastrophe losses and weaker Employee Benefits profitability.

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MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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