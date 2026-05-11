MKTX Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Robust Commission Revenue Growth

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. The bottom line increased 20.3% year over year.

Total revenues were $233 million, which grew 12% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.9%

The quarterly results benefited from solid growth in total revenues, driven by higher high-grade, high-yield, emerging markets and Eurobonds trading volumes. Increased commission revenues, along with growth in information services, technology services and post-trade services revenues, also contributed to the upside. The gains were partly offset by higher expenses stemming from increased employee compensation and benefits, technology and communication, and marketing and advertising costs.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Quote

MarketAxess’ Quarterly Operational Update

Commission revenues improved 12.2% year over year to $203.5 million. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.1 million and our estimate of $198.7 million. Information services revenues of $14.4 million grew 11.9% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark of $13.9 million and our estimate of $13.6 million. Post-trade services revenues increased 4.7% year over year to $11.6 million, while technology services revenues rose 19% to $3.9 million.

Total expenses were $132.5 million, which escalated 10.2% year over year in the quarter due to higher employee compensation and benefits, technology and communication, and marketing and advertising. The metric was lower than our estimate of $135.9 million.

MarketAxess’ net income skyrocketed 418.5% year over year to $78.1 million, higher than our estimate of $72.5 million. The net income margin of 33.5% improved 2,630 basis points year over year.

MarketAxess’ Trading Volumes

The high-grade trading volume of MarketAxess was $511.5 billion in the first quarter, which advanced 10.9% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.1 billion. The ADV of the same product category totaled $8.39 million, which rose 10% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.31 million.

High-yield trading volume of $100.4 billion climbed 11.6% year over year, while ADV rose 12% year over year to $1.6 billion. Other credit trading volume rose 16% year over year to $49.8 billion, whereas ADV for the same product category increased 10% year over year to $659 million.

Trading volume and ADV of emerging markets rose 30% each on a year-over-year basis to $311.9 billion and $5 billion, respectively. The Eurobonds’ trading volume and ADV improved 20% each on a year-over-year basis.

The total credit trading volume of $1,142.2 billion advanced 17% year over year. Total credit ADV rose 17% to $18.6 billion. Total rates’ trading volume and ADV of this product category each improved 16% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess’ Balance Sheet (As of March 31, 2026)

MarketAxess exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $377.3 million, which fell 27.4% from the 2025-end level. Total assets of $2.3 billion inched up 18.9% from the figure at 2025-end.

The company had $228.3 million in outstanding borrowings under its credit facility at the end of the first quarter. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.2 billion rose 3.9% from the 2025-end level.

MarketAxess’ Cash Flows

Net cash used in operating activities was $75.3 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $29.6 million in the prior-year period. The free cash flow declined 66.3% year over year to $15.9 million.

MarketAxess’ Capital Deployment Update

MarketAxess completed the final settlement of its previously announced $300 million accelerated share repurchase program on Feb. 4, 2026, with the delivery of an additional 359,782 shares. As of April 30, 2026, $205 million remained available under the board-authorized share repurchase program.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents per share, which will be paid out on June 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 26.

MarketAxess Reaffirms Its 2026 Outlook

Service revenues, which comprise Information Services, Post-Trade Services and Technology Services, are estimated to witness mid-single-digit percentage growth. Total expenses are anticipated to be between $530 million and $545 million for 2026. Capital expenditure is projected in the range of $65 million to $75 million, while the adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be between 24% and 26%.

MKTX Reaffirms Its 2026-2028 Financial Targets

In the medium term, MarketAxess is targeting average annual total revenue growth within 8-9%, along with an average annual improvement in operating margin of 75-125 basis points.

The projections are made on anticipated minimum average annual growth of approximately 6% in composite credit market ADV and around 5% in U.S. government bond TRACE market ADV.

MKTX’s Zacks Rank

MarketAxess currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Finance Sector Releases

Several companies in the Finance space, including RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG, have already reported their financial results for the March quarter of 2026. Here’s how they have performed:

RenaissanceRe reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $13.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $1.49. Total operating revenues declined 16.6% year over year to $2.6 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 10.6%. RNR’s quarterly earnings were aided by a decline in expenses and strong underwriting performance in both segments. Improved combined ratio and fee income contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned across both segments.

AMERISAFE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line declined 16.7% year over year. Operating revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $81.75 million but missed the consensus estimate by 0.9%. AMSF’s quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower fee income and weaker investment income. Stronger premium growth partially offsets the downside.

Hartford posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 core earnings per share of $3.09, which increased 40.5% from $2.20 in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 6.1%. Operating revenues totaled $5.09 billion, up 7% year over year, but missed the consensus mark by 2.1%. HIG’s weaker-than-expected results were led by less favorable prior-year reserve development, higher expenses and pressure in Employee Benefits. The negatives were partially offset by high demand for expensive risk events, stronger investment income and a massive turnaround in Personal Insurance.

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