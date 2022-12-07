MKTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.23, changing hands as low as $271.77 per share. Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKTX's low point in its 52 week range is $217.44 per share, with $422.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $275.14. The MKTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

