MKTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $272.20, changing hands as high as $286.70 per share. Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKTX's low point in its 52 week range is $200.01 per share, with $399.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $286.64. The MKTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

