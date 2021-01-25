MKTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $507.35, changing hands as low as $502.18 per share. Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKTX's low point in its 52 week range is $275.495 per share, with $606.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $503.94. The MKTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

