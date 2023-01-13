MKSI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.44, changing hands as high as $100.85 per share. MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKSI's low point in its 52 week range is $64.77 per share, with $180.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.72.

