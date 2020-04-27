MKSI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.28, changing hands as high as $96.58 per share. MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKSI's low point in its 52 week range is $66.87 per share, with $122.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.08.

