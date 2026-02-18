MKS Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides Q1; Shares Fall In Overnight Trading

(RTTNews) - MKS Inc. (MKSI), a provider of instruments, subsystems, and process control technologies, on Wednesday reported higher fourth quarter compared with the previous year and issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $108 million from $90 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.58 versus $1.33 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $168 million from $146 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.47 versus $2.15 last year.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $1.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $249 million from $237 million in the same period a year ago.

Income from operations increased to $144 million from $135 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $1.03 billion from $935 million in the previous year.

Seven Analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $1.01 billion.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of $1.04 billion, plus or minus $40 million.

Gross margin is projected at 46%, plus or minus 1%.

Adjusted operating expenses are forecast at $270 million, plus or minus $5 million.

Adjusted net earnings are estimated at $136 million, plus or minus $19 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $2, plus or minus $0.28.

Nine Analysts had expected the company to report next quarter, ending in June 2026, earnings per share of $2.15 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $251 million, plus or minus $24 million.

MKS closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $262.94, up $2.20 or 0.84%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $240.14, lesser $22.80 or 8.67%, as of 12:12 AM GMT-5.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.