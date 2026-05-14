MKS (MKSI) Price Target Increased by 17.60% to 354.49

The average one-year price target for MKS (NasdaqGS:MKSI) has been revised to $354.49 / share. This is an increase of 17.60% from the prior estimate of $301.45 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $248.90 to a high of $420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.72% from the latest reported closing price of $317.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 33.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKSI is 0.20%, an increase of 24.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.67% to 75,172K shares. The put/call ratio of MKSI is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,721K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 38.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,685K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,014K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,754K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 31.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 49.79% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,562K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares , representing a decrease of 39.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 10.87% over the last quarter.

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