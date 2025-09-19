MKS (MKSI) Moves 8.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MKS MKSI shares soared 8.8% in the last trading session to close at $129.92. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.2% gain over the past four weeks.

MKS is benefiting from the growing demand in the Semiconductor and Electronics & Packaging markets, particularly in AI-related applications and NAND upgrades.

This maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $962.01 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For MKS, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MKSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

MKS is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $15.32. HAYW has returned -4.6% in the past month.

For Hayward Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. This represents a change of +9.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Hayward Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

