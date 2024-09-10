MKS Instruments Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MKS Instruments and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $143.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 0.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $143.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MKS Instruments is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $140.00 - Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $140.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $142.00 $142.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $135.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $156.00 $153.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $142.00 $142.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $155.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Announces Buy $160.00 - Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $140.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MKS Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MKS Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MKS Instruments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into MKS Instruments's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MKS Instruments analyst ratings.

Discovering MKS Instruments: A Closer Look

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.

MKS Instruments: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MKS Instruments's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.57%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS Instruments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MKS Instruments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, MKS Instruments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MKSI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MKSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.