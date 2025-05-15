MKS Instruments Says James Schreiner Will Resume Role Of COO, David Henry To Be Head Of MSD

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments (MKSI), Thursday announced that James Schreiner will end his role as head of the Materials Solutions Division on August 1 and resume the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Succeeding him at MSD will be David Henry, currently EVP of Operations and Corporate Marketing. Effective the same date, Henry will become Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager of MSD.

MKSI is currently trading at $91.17, down $2.77 or 2.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.