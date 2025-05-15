Markets
MKSI

MKS Instruments Says James Schreiner Will Resume Role Of COO, David Henry To Be Head Of MSD

May 15, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments (MKSI), Thursday announced that James Schreiner will end his role as head of the Materials Solutions Division on August 1 and resume the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Succeeding him at MSD will be David Henry, currently EVP of Operations and Corporate Marketing. Effective the same date, Henry will become Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager of MSD.

MKSI is currently trading at $91.17, down $2.77 or 2.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MKSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.