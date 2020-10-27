Markets
MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $91.7 million or $1.66 per share, up from $47.4 million or $0.86 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.93 per share, up from $1.12 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter rose to $589.8 million from $462.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.77 per share and revenues of $561.29 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $600 million, plus or minus $25 million, and adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share, plus or minus $0.20 Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.68 per share on revenues of $551.39 million.

