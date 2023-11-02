MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) reported that its third quarter net income was $39 million or $0.58 per share up from $6 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.46 compared to $2.74 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total net revenues for the quarter were $932 million down from $954 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $931.57 million for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $840 million, plus or minus $40 million, and Non-GAAP net earnings per share of $0.85, plus or minus $0.27. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $ per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

