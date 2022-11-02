MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Drops, Sees Q4 Results Below View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) reported that its third quarter net income dropped to $6 million or $0.09 per share from $132 million or $2.38 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues for the quarter grew to $954 million from $742 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.40 per share and revenues of $946.71 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.00 billion, plus or minus $50 million. It expects Non-GAAP net earnings per share of $1.34, plus or minus $0.27. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.26 per share and revenues of $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter.

MKSI closed Thursday regular trading at $79.96 down $3.47 or 4.16%. In the after-hours trade, the stock down $6.46 or 8.08%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.