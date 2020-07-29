MKS Instruments Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $73.7 million or $1.33 per share, up from $37.7 million or $0.69 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter rose to $544.3 million from $474.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.18 per share and revenues of $491.82 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $535 million to $585 million and adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.95 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.13 per share on revenues of $474.05 million.

