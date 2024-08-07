News & Insights

MKS Instruments Posts Q2 Profit

August 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), Wednesday reported a profit of $23 million or $0.33 a share compared with a loss of $1.77 billion or $26.47 a share last year, which included $1.8 billion of goodwill and intangible assets impairment charges.

On an adjusted basis, earnings stood at $103 million or $1.53 per share versus $88 million or $1.32 per share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $1.07 a share for the period.

Revenues decreased to $887 million from $1.003 billion in the prior year.

