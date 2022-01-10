MKS Instruments (MKSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $164.40, changing hands as low as $160.77 per share. MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKSI's low point in its 52 week range is $138.70 per share, with $199.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.