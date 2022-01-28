MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

MKS Instruments MKSI reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.59% and surged 29.1% year over year.



Revenues of $763.9 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.47% and improved 15.7% year over year, driven by rising demand for the company’s solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market despite the negative impact of pandemic and supply chain constraints.



Products revenues (87.4% of total revenues) were $667.8 million, up 16.4% year over year. Services revenues (12.6%) increased 3.6% year over year to $96.1 million.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the semiconductor market (64.8% of total revenues) increased 25.9% year over year to $494.8 million, owing to robust performance by the Vacuum & Analysis division.



Revenues from advanced markets (35.2% of total revenues) were $269.1 million, up 0.7% year over year. The upside can be attributed to recovery in demand trends for advanced electronics applications.



Segment-wise, Vacuum and Analysis (63.5% of total revenues) revenues surged 18% year over year to $484.4 million.



Light and Motion division revenues (30.1% of total revenues) climbed 26.1% year over year to $229.8.



Equipment & Solutions segment revenues (6.4% of total revenues) were $49.2 million, down 26.6% year over year.

Operating Details

In the fourth quarter, adjusted gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.4% year over year to $228.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 250 bps on a year-over-year basis to 29.9%.



Research & development, and sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 20 bps and 150 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



MKS Instruments reported non-GAAP operating income of $207.2 million, up 26.8% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 240 bps on a year-over-year basis to 27.1%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 30, 2021, MKS Instruments had cash and short-term investments of $1.04 billion compared with $879.6 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



Total debt as of Dec 31 2021, was $818.7 million. Secured term loan principal outstanding as of Dec 31, 2021, was $827 million. The company had $100 million of incremental borrowing capacity under an asset-based line of credit, subject to certain borrowing base requirements.



Cash flow from operations was $194.3 million in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter’s figure of $153.1 million. Free cash flow was $170.9 million compared with $132.6 million reported in the previous quarter.



MKS Instruments paid out dividends worth $12 million during the reported quarter.

Q4 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, MKS Instruments anticipates revenues to be $750 million (+/- $30 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $782.33 million, indicating growth of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.57 per share (+/- 25 cents).



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.96 per share, suggesting an increase of 15.63% from the prior-year quarter.

