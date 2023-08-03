MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up

MKS Instruments MKSI reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.92% but plunging 49% year over year.

Revenues of $1 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.81% and increased 31.1% year over year.

Products revenues (88.2% of total revenues) of $885 million beat the consensus mark by 2.73% and increased 33.3% year over year.

Services revenues (11.8% of total revenues) of $118 million beat the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 16.8% year over year.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the semiconductor market (43.9% of total revenues) fell 14.6% year over year to $440 million. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.59%.

Electronics & Packaging revenues (22.4% of total revenues) were $225 million, up from $49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric missed the consensus mark by 7.92%.

Specialty Industrial revenues (33.7% of total revenues) of $338 million beat the consensus mark by 2.8% and surged 68.2% year over year.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, the adjusted gross margin expanded 270 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.1% year over year to $254 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 190 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25.3%.

Research & development and sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, surged 50 bps and 390 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $227 million, up 23.4% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 140 bps on a year-over-year basis to 22.6%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $757 million compared with $880 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Cash outflow by operations was $59 million in the second quarter compared with first-quarter 2023 cash inflow of $37 million.

Free cash outflow was $77 million compared with $20 million inflow reported in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter, the company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or 22 cents per share.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, MKSI expects total revenues of $930 million (+/- $50 million). Adjusted EBITDA is expected at $210 million (+/- $26 million).

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.27-$0.69 per share.

