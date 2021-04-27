MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up

MKS Instruments MKSI reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.9% and surged 66.2% year over year.



Revenues of $693.9 million surpassed the consensus mark by 6.7% and increased 29.5% year over year, driven by buoyant demand for the company’s solutions in the semiconductor market.



Products revenues (87.2% of total revenues) were $605 million, up 31.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Services revenues (12.8%) increased 19.3% year over year to $88.9 million.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the semiconductor market (59.3% of total revenues) increased 31.7% year over year to $411.6 million owing to higher demand, particularly for the Vacuum & Analysis division.



Revenues from advanced markets (40.7% of total revenues) were $282.3 million, up 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be attributed to recovery in demand trends for Advanced Electronics applications.



Segment-wise, Vacuum and Analysis (62.8% of total revenues) revenues surged 36.5% year over year to $435.8 million.



Light and Motion division revenues (26.2% of total revenues) increased 10.1% year over year to $182 million.



Equipment & Solutions segment revenues (11% of total revenues) were $76 million, up 49% year over year.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, MKS Instruments’ adjusted gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.4% year over year to $198.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 450 bps on a year-over-year basis to 28.7%.



Research & development and sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 110 bps and 250 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



MKS Instruments reported non-GAAP operating income of $179 million, up 62.7% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 530 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25.8%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2021, MKS Instruments had cash and short-term investments of $909.5 million compared with $836 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Secured term-loan principal outstanding as of Mar 31, 2021 was $831 million. The company also had $100 million of incremental borrowing capacity under an asset-based line of credit, subject to certain borrowing base requirements.



Cash flow from operations surged 69.4% year over year to $126.9 million. Free cash flow increased 54.7% year over year to $100.4 million.



MKS Instruments paid out dividends worth $11 million during the reported quarter.

Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, MKS Instruments anticipates revenues to be $740 million (+/- $30 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $650 million, indicating growth of 21.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.92 per share (+/- 26 cents).



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.17 per share, suggesting an increase of 40.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

