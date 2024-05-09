MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up

MKS Instruments MKSI reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share in first-quarter 2024, up from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 48 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 57.33%.



Revenues of $868 million beat the consensus mark by 0.73% and increased 9.3% year over year.



Products revenues (86.9% of total revenues) were $754 million, up 5.9% year over year.



Services revenues (13.1% of total revenues) rallied 39% year over year to $114 million.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the Semiconductor market (40.4% of total revenues) increased 13.6% year over year to $351 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.70%.



Electronics & Packaging revenues (24% of total revenues) were $208 million, lower than $222 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.13%.



Specialty Industrial revenues (35.6% of total revenues) increased 17.5% year over year to $309 million. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.44%.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, the adjusted gross margin expanded 560 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 47.8%.



Research & development and sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 100 bps and 230 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $175 million, up 82.3% year over year. The adjusted operating margin expanded 810 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.2%.



Adjusted EBITDA was up 55% year over year to $217 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin widened 740 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $845 million compared with $875 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operations was $67 million in the first-quarter 2024 compared with the fourth-quarter 2023 figure of $180 million.



Free cash flow was $49 million compared with $146 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the first quarter, the company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or 22 cents per share.

Guidance

MKSI expects second-quarter 2024 revenues of $860 million (+/- $40 million).



The company expects an Adjusted EBITDA of $197 million (+/- 23 million).



On a non-GAAP basis, MKSI expects earnings of 93 cents (+/- 26 cents) per share.

