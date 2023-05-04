MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up

MKS Instruments MKSI reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 271.43% but declining 82.3% year over year.



Revenues of $794 million miss the consensus mark by 0.12% and increased 7% year over year.



Products revenues (89.7% of total revenues) were $712 million, up 9.9% year over year. Services revenues (10.3% of total revenues) decreased 12.8% to $82 million.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the semiconductor market (38.9% of total revenues) declined 36.7% year over year to $309 million. Top-line growth was affected by continued supply chain constraints and challenging macroeconomic environment.

Electronics & Packaging revenues (28% of total revenues) were $222 million, higher than $60 million reported in the year-over-year quarter.



Specialty Industrial revenues (33.1% of total revenues) increased 35.6% year over year to $263 million.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, the adjusted gross margin contracted 280 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 42.2%.



Adjusted EBITDA fell 32.7% year over year to $142 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 1060 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.8%.



Research & development and sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, surged 210 bps and 950 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.



MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $96 million, down 49.5% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1350 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.1%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $880 million compared with $909 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operations was $37 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth-quarter 2022 figure of $184 million.



Free cash flow was $20 million compared with $130 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the first quarter, the company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or 22 cents per share.

