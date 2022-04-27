MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

MKS Instruments MKSI reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.63% and improved 6% year over year.



Revenues of $742 million missed the consensus mark by 1.06% and increased 7% year over year. Global supply chain challenges and lower industry demand for certain products resulted in a decline in revenues.



Products revenues (87.3% of total revenues) were $648 million, up 7.1% year over year. Services revenues (12.7% of total revenues) increased 5.6% year over year to $94 million.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the semiconductor market (65.8% of total revenues) advanced 19% year over year to $488 million.



Revenues from advanced electronics market (11.1% of total revenues) were $82 million, down 29% year over year. The downside was due to low demand for flexible PCB via drilling equipment in the industry.



Revenues from the speciality industrial market (23.2% of total revenues) increased 2% year over year to $172 million.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 6% year over year to $211 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 28.4%.



Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, increased by 20 bps year over year. Meanwhile, sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 140 bps on a year-over-year basis.



MKS Instruments reported non-GAAP operating income of $190 million, up 6.1% year over year. Adjusted operating margin decreased by 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25.6%. Rising input cost is one the primary factors responsible for decrease in operating margin.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, MKS Instruments had cash and short-term investments of $1.1 billion compared with $910 million as of Mar 31, 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2021 secured term loan principal outstanding was $822 million. The company had $100 million of incremental borrowing capacity under an asset-based line of credit, subject to certain borrowing base requirements.



Cash flow from operations was $41 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter 2021’s figure of $194 million. Free cash flow was $22 million compared with $171 million reported in the previous quarter.



MKS Instruments paid out dividends worth $12 million during the reported quarter.

Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2022, MKS Instruments anticipates revenues to be $730 million (+/- $30 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $749.95 million, indicating growth of 8.08% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.28 per share (+/- 24 cents).



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an improvement of 1.17% from the prior-year quarter.

