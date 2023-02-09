MKS Instruments (MKSI) Declares $0.22 Dividend

MKS Instruments said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $104.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.77%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.19% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for MKS Instruments is $106.37. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.09.

The projected annual revenue for MKS Instruments is $3,769MM, an increase of 16.88%. The projected annual EPS is $4.83, a decrease of 35.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS Instruments. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKSI is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 78,718K shares. The put/call ratio of MKSI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,333K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,840K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 3,393K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,485K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares, representing a decrease of 26.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 32.62% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,215K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing an increase of 22.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 6.54% over the last quarter.

MKS Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense.

