MKS Instruments, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MKSI)) market cap declines to US$8.0b but insiders who sold US$621k stock were able to hedge their losses

By selling US$621k worth of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) stock at an average sell price of US$184 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$356m after the stock price dropped 4.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MKS Instruments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP and GM of Vacuum & Analysis Division, Eric Taranto, sold US$331k worth of shares at a price of US$185 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$145. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year MKS Instruments insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does MKS Instruments Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that MKS Instruments insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MKS Instruments Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by MKS Instruments insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

