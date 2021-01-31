MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.5% to hit US$2.3b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$6.33, some 4.5% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MKSI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering MKS Instruments are now predicting revenues of US$2.63b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 30% to US$8.23. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.42 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a solid gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$195per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MKS Instruments at US$235 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$150. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MKS Instruments' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of MKS Instruments'historical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 15% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that MKS Instruments is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards MKS Instruments following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for MKS Instruments going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for MKS Instruments that you should be aware of.

