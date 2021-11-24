MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MKSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MKSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $160.55, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKSI was $160.55, representing a -19.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.44 and a 20.25% increase over the 52 week low of $133.52.

MKSI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). MKSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MKSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.04%, compared to an industry average of 37.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mksi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKSI as a top-10 holding:

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDY with an increase of 3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKSI at 0.83%.

