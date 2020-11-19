MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MKSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that MKSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $133.2, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKSI was $133.2, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.33 and a 99.19% increase over the 52 week low of $66.87.

MKSI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). MKSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.01. Zacks Investment Research reports MKSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 56.95%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKSI as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXL with an increase of 100.79% over the last 100 days.

