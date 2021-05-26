MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MKSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $186.35, the dividend yield is .47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKSI was $186.35, representing a -6.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.44 and a 84.86% increase over the 52 week low of $100.81.

MKSI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). MKSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.27. Zacks Investment Research reports MKSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.01%, compared to an industry average of 41.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKSI as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GLRY with an increase of 6.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKSI at 2.34%.

