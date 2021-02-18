MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MKSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that MKSI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKSI was $164.55, representing a -14.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $192.30 and a 146.07% increase over the 52 week low of $66.87.

MKSI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). MKSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.32. Zacks Investment Research reports MKSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.92%, compared to an industry average of 28.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKSI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKSI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKK with an increase of 48.42% over the last 100 days. FXR has the highest percent weighting of MKSI at 10000%.

