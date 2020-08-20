MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Dividends
MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MKSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that MKSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $125.92, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKSI was $125.92, representing a -3.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.97 and a 88.31% increase over the 52 week low of $66.87.

MKSI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). MKSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports MKSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.44%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

