MKS Instruments, Inc. Board Authorizes Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share

MKS Instruments announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable March 7, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

MKS Instruments, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, which will be distributed on March 7, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 24, 2025. The company emphasizes that future dividend payments will be determined by the Board of Directors. MKS Instruments specializes in providing advanced technology solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, and industrial applications, focusing on improving performance and productivity. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements related to the company's dividend program.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment signals financial stability and profitability, suggesting positive cash flow and management confidence in the company's ongoing operations.

The scheduled payment date of March 7, 2025, allows shareholders to plan for their income stream, enhancing investor relations.

The announcement may attract potential investors looking for dividend-paying stocks, potentially increasing the company’s stock value and market interest.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend might signal that the company's cash reserves are sufficiently strong, but also raises concerns regarding the sustainability of future dividends amid potential uncertainties in cash flow as indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The warning regarding the forward-looking statements and potential variability in cash available for distribution may create uncertainty among investors about the stability and reliability of future dividend payments.

The lack of definitive commitments regarding future dividends could lead to skepticism about the company's financial health and long-term strategy, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly cash dividend announced by MKS Instruments?

MKS Instruments has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 7, 2025.

When is the record date for the MKS Instruments dividend?

The record date for the dividend is February 24, 2025.

What are the future dividend payment considerations for MKS Instruments?

Future dividend payments are subject to the determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

What does MKS Instruments do?

MKS Instruments provides foundational technology solutions in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, and specialty industrial applications.

How can investors contact MKS Instruments' Investor Relations?

Investors can contact Paretosh Misra, Vice President of Investor Relations, at +1 (978) 284-4705 or via email at paretosh.misra@mksinst.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MKSI Insider Trading Activity

$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN EDWARD WILLIAMS (EVP & GM, PSD) sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $213,678

ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $63,079 .

. JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $61,665.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2025.





Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.







About MKS Instruments







MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at



www.mks.com



.







Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ dividend program and any future dividend payment obligations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay MKS’ obligations, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.









MKS Investor Relations Contact







:







Paretosh Misra





Vice President, Investor Relations





Telephone: +1 (978) 284-4705





Email:



paretosh.misra@mksinst.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.