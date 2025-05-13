MKS Instruments, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share

MKS Instruments has authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 6, 2025.

MKS Instruments, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, which will be paid on June 6, 2025, to shareholders who hold shares as of May 27, 2025. The company emphasizes that future dividends and their corresponding payment dates will be subject to the Board of Directors' decisions. MKS Instruments provides technologies that influence various industries, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing and specialty industrial applications, enhancing performance and productivity. Additionally, the press release includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements about the dividend program, noting that actual results may vary based on several factors.

Potential Positives

The authorization of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates a strong financial position, suggesting that the company has sufficient cash flow to support shareholder distributions.

This move may attract more investors looking for dividend-paying stocks, potentially increasing demand for the company's shares.

The scheduled dividend payment can enhance shareholder confidence in the company's future performance and stability.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that future dividend payments are not guaranteed and are subject to the Board of Directors' discretion, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's long-term financial stability.

The mention of "important factors" that could affect future dividend payments indicates uncertainty regarding available cash and financial obligations, potentially causing apprehension among shareholders.

The company disclaims any obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements, which may lead to skepticism about its commitment to transparent communication with investors regarding future performance.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by MKS Instruments?

MKS Instruments announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on June 6, 2025.

When is the record date for the MKS Instruments dividend?

The record date for the dividend is May 27, 2025, for shareholders of record.

What factors could affect future MKS Instruments dividend payments?

Future dividend payments are subject to cash availability and the Board of Directors' final determination.

What does MKS Instruments do?

MKS Instruments provides foundational technology solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, industrial applications, and process control solutions.

Where can I find more information about MKS Instruments?

Additional information about MKS Instruments can be found on their website at www.mks.com.

ANDOVER, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2025.





Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.











About MKS Instruments











MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at



www.mks.com



.











Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ dividend program and any future dividend payment obligations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay MKS’ obligations, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.









