MKS INSTRUMENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $MKSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MKS INSTRUMENTS ($MKSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $932,464,283 and earnings of $1.99 per share.

MKS INSTRUMENTS Insider Trading Activity

MKS INSTRUMENTS insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN EDWARD WILLIAMS (EVP & GM, PSD) sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $213,678

ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $63,079 .

. JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $61,665.

MKS INSTRUMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of MKS INSTRUMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MKS INSTRUMENTS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,474,809 of award payments to $MKSI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

