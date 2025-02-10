MKS INSTRUMENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $MKSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MKS INSTRUMENTS ($MKSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $932,464,283 and earnings of $1.99 per share.
MKS INSTRUMENTS Insider Trading Activity
MKS INSTRUMENTS insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN EDWARD WILLIAMS (EVP & GM, PSD) sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $213,678
- ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $63,079.
- JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $61,665.
MKS INSTRUMENTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of MKS INSTRUMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,566,927 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $279,050,634
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,257,169 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $136,666,841
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 783,502 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,174,502
- BARCLAYS PLC added 530,620 shares (+108.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,683,700
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 380,714 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,387,418
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 321,763 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,978,855
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 292,226 shares (+3444.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,505,472
MKS INSTRUMENTS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,474,809 of award payments to $MKSI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CEP-STABILIZED SUB-7 FEMTOSECOND LASER OSCILLATOR: $205,495
- EO14042 - 1 YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR SEVERAL NEWPORT SPECTRA PHYSICS LASERS (AMBIS #2216603): $181,402
- SAPPHIRE LASER TO INCLUDE TRAINING AND INSTALLATION.: $125,000
- URS100BPP PRECROT STAGE: $124,443
- SOLAR SIMULATOR CLASS AAA PROJECT 16144 WO 1030084 REQUISITION 0015932: $101,259
