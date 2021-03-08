MKS Instruments Confirms Revised Offer To Buy Coherent For $250/shr

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) confirmed that it had submitted a revised offer on March 5, 2021 to acquire all outstanding shares of Coherent for $250 per share. The offer comprised of $135 in cash and $115 in shares of MKS common stock.

"We respect the Coherent Board's determination, though we are disappointed that they did not declare ours to be a superior offer. We continue to believe that MKS is the best partner for Coherent, and our analysis with respect to synergies, leverage, and dilution gives us confidence that the near- and long-term value creation of our offer exceeds that of the competing offers. However, we remain disciplined acquirers," said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS.

