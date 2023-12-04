MKS Instruments CFO Seth Bagshaw To Retire, Effective April 1, 2024

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), a provider of enabling technologies, announced Monday that Seth Bagshaw, 64, will retire as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 1.

Bagshaw, who was with the company for 18 years, will serve as a special advisor through May 1, 2024.

MKS said it is conducting a comprehensive search for next chief financial officer.

Bagshaw joined MKS in 2006 and has served as its Chief Financial Officer since 2010. He previously served as a Senior Vice President and as Vice President and Corporate Controller.

John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Seth has been a valued partner in building MKS into a foundational solutions provider for the semiconductor, electronics and packaging and specialty industrial markets. His focus on financial discipline has become ingrained in our culture, and he and his team have ably steered MKS through many key investments and decisions over nearly two decades at the Company."

