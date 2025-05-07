MKS Instruments Breaks Ground on Innovative Chemical Manufacturing and TechCenter Facility in Thailand

MKS Instruments announces the groundbreaking of a new chemical manufacturing facility in Thailand to support PCB and semiconductor industries.

Quiver AI Summary

MKS Instruments, Inc. announced the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art chemical manufacturing and TechCenter facility in Thailand's Asia Industrial Estate Suvarnabhumi, aimed at enhancing its capabilities in the Southeast Asian PCB and semiconductor industries. This $40 million investment reflects MKS's commitment to local growth, providing advanced manufacturing, technology, and laboratory services in a facility that spans 27,000 square meters and will support a production capacity of 18,500 tons per year. The site is strategically located near Bangkok International Airport, and operations are set to begin in the second half of 2027. MKS emphasizes its dedication to innovation and operational excellence in the electronics and plating sectors through this facility.

Potential Positives

MKS Instruments is expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia with the groundbreaking of a new chemical manufacturing and TechCenter facility in Thailand, signifying a strategic investment in the region.

The new facility will enhance MKS' ability to support the fast-growing printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and semiconductor sectors in Southeast Asia.

This investment, amounting to over $40M, demonstrates MKS' long-term vision for growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering localized expertise in the electronics and plating industries.

The facility will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing and laboratory capabilities, which will improve customer service and support operations for advanced electronics and industrial markets.

Potential Negatives

The projected operations set to begin in the second half of 2027 may imply a lengthy timeline before any return on investment is realized, potentially impacting short-term financial outlooks.



The heavy investment of over $40 million carries significant financial risk, particularly in the context of navigating economic fluctuations in the Southeast Asian market.



The reliance on forward-looking statements may introduce uncertainty for investors, as actual outcomes could diverge significantly from the projections made regarding the new facility.

FAQ

What is the purpose of MKS Instruments' new facility in Thailand?

The facility aims to support Southeast Asia's PCB and semiconductor industries by providing localized manufacturing and technological expertise.

When is the MKS Instruments facility in Thailand expected to begin operations?

Operations at the new facility are set to begin in the second half of 2027.

What technologies will the new MKS facility feature?

The facility will include advanced manufacturing space, plating equipment, laser machinery, and fully equipped laboratories for analytics and quality control.

How large is the new MKS Instruments facility in Thailand?

The facility spans approximately 27,000 square meters on an 11.7-acre plot, located just 30 minutes from Bangkok International Airport.

What is the investment amount for the MKS facility in Thailand?

The investment for the new facility exceeds $40 million, reinforcing MKS' commitment to innovation in the region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MKSI Insider Trading Activity

$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224

JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $62,178 .

. ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550 shares for an estimated $56,614.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments. Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today the groundbreaking of its cutting-edge Atotech chemical manufacturing and TechCenter facility at the Asia Industrial Estate Suvarnabhumi, located east of Bangkok, Thailand. This strategic investment aligns with MKS’ commitment to grow alongside its customers and deliver localized expertise to accelerate technological advancements across the region. The new facility also underscores MKS’ dedication to fostering Thailand’s growing role within the printed circuit board (“PCB”) industry.





“This facility represents a major milestone for MKS, as we expand our footprint in Southeast Asia,” said John T. C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS Instruments. “By bringing world-class manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and specialized laboratory services to Thailand, we are reinforcing our ability to support Southeast Asia’s fast growing PCB manufacturing and semiconductor advanced packaging sectors, as well as the region’s top specialty industrial manufacturers. This investment demonstrates our long-term vision for growth and innovation in the global electronics and plating industries.”





The facility will be located on a 11.7-acre plot, spanning approximately 27,000 square meters and just 30 minutes from Bangkok International Airport. The facility will feature:







A state-of-the-art manufacturing space dedicated to producing chemicals for surface treatments and plating, serving industries such as Electronics and Automotive.



A state-of-the-art manufacturing space dedicated to producing chemicals for surface treatments and plating, serving industries such as Electronics and Automotive.



A TechCenter featuring advanced Electronics and General Metal Finishing plating equipment, along with laser machinery for innovative applications.



A TechCenter featuring advanced Electronics and General Metal Finishing plating equipment, along with laser machinery for innovative applications.



Fully equipped laboratories for analytics, quality control, and material science, supporting customer ramp-ups, ensuring high standards and continuous innovation.



Fully equipped laboratories for analytics, quality control, and material science, supporting customer ramp-ups, ensuring high standards and continuous innovation.



Comprehensive technical service capabilities, including maintenance, spare parts, and support for new IIoT and software solutions tailored to the region’s installed equipment base.



Comprehensive technical service capabilities, including maintenance, spare parts, and support for new IIoT and software solutions tailored to the region’s installed equipment base.



A modern main office building designed to efficiently support administrative and operational functions.











Dedicated to driving innovation and operational excellence, the facility will focus on producing process chemicals, providing customer service and application work for advanced electronics and industrial markets. With a total production capacity of 18,500 tons per year, this new MKS site represents an investment of $40M+ and operations are set to begin in the second half of 2027.







Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding MKS’ construction of a chemical manufacturing and TechCenter facility in Thailand, as well as the projected features and the projected timeline for completion of the facility. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein, including as a result of the factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.







About MKS Instruments







MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at



www.mks.com



.







About the Atotech Brand







Atotech is a brand within the Materials Solutions Division of MKS Instruments. Atotech’s portfolio consists of leading process and manufacturing technologies for advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing. Applying a comprehensive systems-and-solutions approach, the Atotech portfolio includes chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative and high-technology applications. These solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including datacenter, consumer electronics and communications infrastructure, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.





With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, MKS delivers pioneering solutions through its Atotech brand – combined with unparalleled on-site support for customers worldwide. For more information, please visit us at



www.atotech.com



.







Contacts:







Bill Casey





Vice President, Marketing Communications





Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384





Email:



press@mksinst.com







Kelly Kerry, Partner





Kekst CNC





Email:



kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.