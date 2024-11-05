MKS Instruments appoints Wissam Jabre to board of directors

MKS Instruments (MKSI) announced that Wissam Jabre, EVP and CFO of Western Digital Corporation (WDC), has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective November 4, 2024.

